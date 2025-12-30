LHC seeks report on rights and digital facilities for persons with disabilities

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued a written order in a petition filed regarding the protection of the rights of persons with disabilities, directing the government’s counsel to obtain instructions on several points and submit a report.

Justice Khalid Ishaq of the Lahore High Court issued a three-page written order on a petition filed by Muhammad Shehbaz.

According to the order, the government lawyer informed the court that instructions have been issued to all departments to ensure implementation of the law enacted for the protection of persons with disabilities. The court, however, sought detailed responses from the Assistant Advocate General on multiple issues.

The court has sought a report on whether the Social Welfare Department has developed a digital system for issuing disability certificates; whether any software or mobile application has been created to provide emergency assistance to persons with disabilities; and whether provincial-level data of persons with disabilities has been compiled.

The order also seeks details on what action has been taken in cases of non-implementation of the quota for persons with disabilities, whether steps have been taken to digitize their medical treatment and appointment system, and whether persons with disabilities have access to the Punjab government’s Clinic on Wheels facility.

The Lahore High Court directed the government’s counsel to seek instructions on all points and adjourned further hearing of the case until January 19.

