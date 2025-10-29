Aleema Khan's passport and ID card blocked by court order

An anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi has ordered the blocking of Aleema Khan’s passport and ID card over her repeated absence in the November 26 protest case.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The passport and national identity card of Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, have been blocked on the orders of an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

According to sources, the court issued the directive in connection with the November 26 protest case after Aleema Khan repeatedly failed to appear before the court. The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has submitted a report confirming the implementation of the order.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah had earlier instructed authorities to block both the passport and identity card of Aleema Khan due to her continuous non-compliance with court summons.

The next hearing is scheduled for 30 October, during which five witnesses have been summoned to record their statements. The proceedings will again be presided over by Judge Amjad Ali Shah.

The court has also directed law enforcement agencies to arrest Aleema Khan and present her before the bench at the next hearing. She has reportedly faced six arrest warrants in relation to the same case.