Chaudhry Yasin approved as new AJK Prime Minister by PPP leadership

PPP names Chaudhry Yasin as its candidate for AJK prime minister, with a confidence motion expected soon.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has finalised Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin as its nominee for the position of Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), signalling a major in-house political shift in the region.

According to party sources, the central leadership has given formal approval for Yasin’s appointment, with the decision announced during a meeting chaired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The meeting was attended by senior leaders of the PPP’s AJK chapter.

Reports indicate that four names were under discussion for the prime ministerial post, including Chaudhry Yasin, Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, and Sardar Yaqub Khan. After consultations with party members and regional representatives, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari finalised Chaudhry Yasin’s name, reflecting internal consensus within the PPP’s ranks.

The official announcement from the party is expected later tonight, sources added. Meanwhile, it is also being reported that a motion of no confidence is likely to be tabled in the AJK Legislative Assembly within the next 24 hours, marking the beginning of an anticipated change in government.