Maryam Nawaz condemns extremism, violence in name of politics or religion

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has strongly condemned extremism, saying that using religion or politics as a cover for violence, carrying weapons, or burning property is unacceptable.

Speaking at the Ittehad-e-Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee, she said that embassies are respected worldwide. While Palestinians were celebrating, a radical group used violence against people, and security personnel were shot during protests under the pretext of Gaza. She added that the images of violence she received are unimaginable.

Maryam Nawaz noted that while political differences exist with parties like Jamaat-e-Islami and JUI-F, they never resorted to such violent tactics, and no religious party had used such malicious methods before.

She emphasized that “Labbaik” is a sacred term, traditionally used in the state of Ihram to address Allah. However, certain groups had exploited it for political purposes, poisoning public perception.

The Chief Minister criticized the extremist group responsible for attempting to storm Islamabad, saying no one from the group ever spoke about Palestine; their only message was violence and obstruction.

She further criticized PTI, saying their decline began when they took up arms and burned property, moving beyond political activity into rebellion. Maryam Nawaz added that her party has never carried weapons and called on religious parties to distance themselves from violent elements, affirming that all have the right to participate in politics.