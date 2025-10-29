Decisions made on advice of convicted person in KP against Constitution: Talal Chaudhry

He said Constitution of Pakistan does not allow any individual who has been convicted by a court or is serving a prison sentence to participate in governmental or administrative decision-making.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be run in accordance with constitutional requirements.

In a video message, Talal Chaudhry stated that making governmental decisions based on the advice of a convicted person is not constitutionally valid. He added that the Constitution of Pakistan does not allow any individual who has been convicted by a court or is serving a prison sentence to participate in governmental or administrative decision-making.

Talal Chaudhry further said that the current federal government believes in the supremacy of the Constitution, and that no concept of “Niazi Law” or personal law can be accepted. He emphasized that no individual can be given a status above the Constitution.

He further said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should make independent decisions at its own discretion.

