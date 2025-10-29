CM Maryam invites US investors to capitalise on opportunities in Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has invited the US investors to take advantage of the vast investment opportunities in the province.

During a recent meeting with US Consul General Stetson Sanders, the chief minister highlighted the promising economic prospects of Punjab and emphasised the province’s potential to become a hub for global investment.

The meeting saw discussions on strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and the US in terms of political and economic cooperation.

The US Consul General expressed gratitude to Maryam Nawaz for the warm hospitality and introduced the new US Political and Economic Officer.

Both parties praised the growing warmth in the bilateral relationship between the two countries, with CM Maryam Nawaz noting that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit to the US would further solidify the ties and bring the two nations to new heights of collaboration.

In her remarks, the chief minister acknowledged the resilience shown by the people of Punjab in the face of the province’s worst-ever floods. She highlighted the historic rescue and relief operations and the ongoing restoration efforts for flood victims, which are being supported by the Punjab government’s comprehensive recovery package.

Furthermore, CM Maryam Nawaz outlined initiatives aimed at promoting cultural tourism in Punjab, particularly through the restoration and improvement of the province's rich cultural heritage.

"Punjab is a land rich in cultural diversity and history, and it holds immense potential to become a global tourism hub," she said. The CM also emphasized that Punjab’s historical significance as a cradle of ancient civilization and religious culture adds to its appeal.

On the environmental front, the chief minister stated that the government is working tirelessly to reduce the effects of cross-border smog, with noticeable improvements in the Air Quality Index (AQI) due to timely actions and eco-friendly projects launched in Lahore and other cities.

Maryam Nawaz further spoke about the success of the Women Empowerment Project, underscoring its positive outcomes in uplifting women in the region. She also highlighted the ongoing e-business initiatives in Punjab that are streamlining processes and creating a more investor-friendly environment.

The US Consul General praised the efforts of the Punjab government, particularly the e-business project, which is facilitating easier access for investors. "The speed and efficiency with which work is being carried out in Punjab are commendable, and investors can feel the positive changes," he remarked.