Ishaq Dar, Saudi FM discusses bilateral relations, Gaza situation

Ishaq Dar also congratulated Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the leadership of the Kingdom on the successful hosting of the Future Investment Initiative Forum and for their warm hospitality.

RIYADH (Dunya News) - Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to further deepen their multifaceted partnership across all domains, and to continue strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and friendship between the two countries.

This agreement was reached at a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh today.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, regional and international developments, including the situation in Gaza, and reaffirmed their shared commitment to cooperation at multilateral fora, including the United Nations.

