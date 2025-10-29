Istanbul talks end in stalemate, Pakistan announces operations to eliminate terrorists

Attaullah Tarar said that the government of Pakistan will continue to employ all resources which are required in this regard to decimate terrorists, their sanctuaries, their abettors and supporters

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Istanbul to broker a long-term truce have ended without a result on Tuesday, a blow for peace in the region after deadly clashes this month.

The talks aimed to reach lasting peace between the South Asian neighbours after dozens were killed along their border in the worst such violence since the Taliban took power in Kabul in 2021.

Both sides agreed to a ceasefire brokered in Doha on October 19, but could not find common ground in a second round of talks mediated by Turkey and Qatar in Istanbul.

A Pakistani security source said the Taliban had been unwilling to commit to rein in the Pakistani Taliban, a separate militant group hostile to Pakistan that Islamabad says operates with impunity inside Afghanistan.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar while giving an update on Pakistan, Afghanistan negotiations in a post on X, reiterated resolve "to continue operations to eliminate terrorists and their supporters."

Update on Pakistan - Afghanistan Dialogue, Istanbul - October 2025



Ever since the assumption of control in Kabul, Pakistan has repeatedly engaged with the Afghan Taliban Regime regarding persistent cross border terrorism by Indian-abetted Fitna al Khwarij (TTP) and Indian proxy,… — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) October 28, 2025

Tarar said that ever since the assumption of control in Kabul, Pakistan has repeatedly engaged with the Afghan Taliban Regime regarding persistent cross border terrorism by Indian-abetted Fitna al Khawarij (TTP) and Indian proxy, Fitna al-Hindustan (BLA). The Afghan Taliban Regime have been asked time and again to fulfil their written commitments to Pakistan and to the international community in Doha Agreement. However, Pakistan’s fervent efforts proved futile due to Afghan Taliban Regime’s unabated support to anti-Pakistan terrorists.

He said that since the Taliban regime bears no responsibility towards the people of Afghanistan and thrives on war economy, it desires to drag and mire Afghan people into a needless war. Pakistan has always desired, advocated and immensely sacrificed for peace and prosperity for the people of Afghanistan. In the same spirit, Pakistan has held countless rounds of talks and parleys with the Afghan Taliban Regime but unfortunately they have always remained indifferent to Pakistan’s losses. Sadly, after sustaining such huge losses of men and material for four long years, Pakistan’s patience has run its course.

He said that in an effort to give peace a chance, on the request of brotherly countries of Qatar and Türkiye, Pakistan engaged with the Afghan Taliban Regime, first at Doha, Qatar and then at Istanbul, Türkiye on a single point agenda i.e. soliciting action by Afghan Taliban Regime to prevent use of Afghan soil by these terrorist organisations as training-cum-logistic base and jump off point for terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Tarar said that Pakistan is thankful to Qatar and Turkiye for facilitating this dialogue and their sincerest efforts in convincing Afghan Taliban Regime to desist from the use of terror proxies as leverage against Pakistan.

Over the last four days of dialogue, the Afghan Taliban delegation repeatedly agreed to Pakistan's logical and legitimate demand for credible and decisive action against these organisations and terrorists. Sufficient and irrefutable evidence was provided by Pakistan which was acknowledged by Afghan Taliban and the hosts, however, regrettably, the Afghan side gave no assurances. The Afghan side kept deviating from the core issue, evading the key point upon which the dialogue process was initiated. Instead of accepting any responsibility, the Afghan Taliban resorted to blame game, deflection and ruses. The dialogue thus failed to bring about any workable solution.

“We thank the Governments of Qatar and Türkiye and other friendly states for their support and sincere efforts to bring about a peaceful solution to the problem of terrorism, for the prosperity and security of the two countries and the region at large,” he said.

The security of its people is of paramount importance to Pakistan. We will continue to take all possible measures necessary to protect our people from the menace of terrorism and assure them that the Government of Pakistan will continue to employ all the resources which are required in this regard to decimate the terrorists, their sanctuaries, their abetters and supporters.

