Petition seeking CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa disqualification filed in ECP

The petition was submitted by Advocate Sibghatullah Shah, who stated that Chief Minister Sohail Afridi supported the candidates of the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) in the bar elections.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News): A petition has been filed in the Election Commission seeking the disqualification of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

According to the petition, the Chief Minister’s support for ILF candidates reflects malicious intent, and Sohail Afridi has openly violated Articles 2-A, 4, 5, 6, 9, and 25 of the Constitution.

Sibghatullah Shah further argued that Sohail Afridi’s actions come under disqualification both as a member of the assembly and as Chief Minister.

The petition requested that Chief Minister Sohail Afridi be immediately restrained from supporting and meeting ILF members, and that he be declared disqualified from his position.

