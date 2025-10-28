Ishaq Dar, Hakan Fidan discuss Gaza situation and peace efforts in phone call

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed Gaza’s evolving situation and peace initiatives; Fidan invited Dar to a UNGA sideline meeting in Turkey.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, focusing on the ongoing situation in Gaza and efforts for peace.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, both leaders discussed the rapidly changing developments in Gaza and exchanged views on measures to achieve lasting peace in Palestine.

The spokesperson further stated that Hakan Fidan invited Ishaq Dar to participate in an upcoming meeting in Turkey next week, which will be held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and will include foreign ministers from eight partner countries engaged in the diplomatic process on Gaza.