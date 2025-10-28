Punjab Assembly approves resolution seeking amendments to Article 140A for empowered local governments

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution, presented by government member Ahmad Iqbal Chaudhry, recommending amendments to Article 140A of the Constitution to strengthen and empower local governments.

According to the text of the resolution, the recommendations will be forwarded to the federal government. It stated that while Article 140A mandates each province to establish a local government system, these bodies in Pakistan are repeatedly formed and dissolved without real autonomy.

The resolution pointed out that between 2010 and 2023, Punjab held local government elections only twice, despite multiple Supreme Court rulings underscoring that effective local governments are vital for public service. Frequent legislative changes, however, have repeatedly disrupted these institutions.

It further noted that Article 140A does not define the tenure of local governments. In comparison, countries such as Germany, South Africa, and the United States have granted constitutional protection to their local governance systems. The first Commonwealth Parliamentary Association’s Lahore Charter also declared local governments essential for public service.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had similarly recommended constitutional amendments to the federal government in December 2022, stressing the need to secure local governments’ tenure, election process, and administrative structure through comprehensive reform.

The resolution called upon the National Assembly and Senate to amend Article 140A to ensure that local government elections are held within 120 days and that councils convene within 21 days after polls. It also urged granting political, administrative, and financial autonomy to these institutions.

Furthermore, the resolution proposed that federal and provincial governments should not alter local government laws during their first six months in office. It recommended adding a new constitutional chapter for local governments, making them a permanent pillar of the state, alongside the federal and provincial governments.