Shehbaz Sharif highlights reforms, self-reliance at Riyadh investment forum

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, addressing the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, said Pakistan is pursuing self-reliance, digital reforms, and AI-driven progress after learning from past mistakes

RIYADH (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan has learned from past mistakes and is now taking revolutionary steps for national development.

Speaking at a high-level roundtable during the 9th Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference themed “Is Humanity Moving in the Right Direction?”, the prime minister welcomed the Saudi Crown Prince’s vision for development and highlighted Pakistan’s strengths, noting that 60 percent of its population comprises youth and that the country is rich in natural resources.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that his government is making strong efforts to eliminate corruption, introducing reforms in various sectors. He said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been fully digitised, significantly reducing corruption through digital transparency.

Discussing climate challenges, the prime minister said Pakistan is among the ten most climate-affected countries, frequently suffering from floods and cloudbursts that have caused billions of dollars in damages. He said rehabilitation of victims requires substantial funding, while recurring loans weaken the national economy.

The prime minister called for equal cooperation among nations to steer humanity in the right direction. He said Pakistan is moving rapidly toward acquiring modern technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and is utilizing all available resources to benefit from them.

Highlighting progress in agriculture, he said Pakistan is using AI to modernize the sector and training young people in advanced technologies, with many receiving training in China.

Shehbaz Sharif added that the government is prioritizing self-reliance over borrowing, working tirelessly to make Pakistan economically independent. “With hard work and God’s help, we will make Pakistan a success,” he said.

He reaffirmed that peace, prosperity, and progress are the government’s top priorities.

“Pakistan, a nation of 240 million people, faces many challenges, but with determination and consistent effort, we can achieve success,” the prime minister concluded.