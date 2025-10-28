Balochistan launches People's Minority Card to boost social and economic uplift of minorities

Balochistan has approved a People’s Minority Card to improve healthcare, education, and job access for minorities. Rs500 million allocated this year, with plans to raise it to Rs1bn.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The Balochistan government has decided to launch the “People’s Minority Card” to promote the social and economic well-being of minority communities across the province.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti chaired a consultative session on minority affairs, attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Sanjay Kumar, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary, and other senior officials.

During the meeting, it was decided that Rs500 million would be allocated from the Minority Endowment Fund for the current fiscal year to ensure the program’s effective implementation.

The fund is expected to rise to Rs1 billion in the next financial year.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Bugti said the People’s Minority Card will help minorities gain better access to healthcare, education, employment, and business opportunities. He stressed that protecting the rights and welfare of minorities remains one of the top priorities of the Balochistan government.

He added that several assistance projects will be launched under the initiative, while a modern digital monitoring system will ensure transparent and efficient use of funds. The program’s details are being finalised in consultation with minority leaders.

Bugti further noted that the People’s Minority Card will serve as a practical step toward social equality and interfaith harmony in the province, strengthening the overall social fabric of Balochistan.