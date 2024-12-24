In-focus

Activities held for social, economic uplift in Balochistan

Activities held for social, economic uplift in Balochistan

Pakistan

Seminars were held from Dec 14 to 20

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

(Web Desk) – The Balochistan government and private institutions arranged different social activities from December 14 to 20 for awareness, development and welfare of the province.

Let’s have a look at those activities: Govt Girls Degree College, Zhob held ‘Duktaran-e-Pakistan’ seminar to highlight the significance of women’s role in the development of a society.

A seminar was held a seminar on December 13 at Zhob Municipal Hall on ‘Community Policing and Solution to Disputes.’

A business incubation centre was established on December 18 at Buitems, Quetta for economic mainstreaming of young people.

A seminar on ‘Interfaith Harmony, National Unity and Social Solidarity’ was held at Methodist Church, Quetta.

Quetta Icon Institute arranged a seminar for inclusion of youngsters in efforts for socio-economic uplift.

National University of Science and Technology, Quetta launched an incubation centre for socio-economic inclusion of young people.

A seminar was organised for the participation of girls in economic activities and highlighting the skills of girl students of seminaries. 

Related Topics
Pakistan



Related News