Activities held for social, economic uplift in Balochistan

Seminars were held from Dec 14 to 20

(Web Desk) – The Balochistan government and private institutions arranged different social activities from December 14 to 20 for awareness, development and welfare of the province.

Let’s have a look at those activities: Govt Girls Degree College, Zhob held ‘Duktaran-e-Pakistan’ seminar to highlight the significance of women’s role in the development of a society.

A seminar was held a seminar on December 13 at Zhob Municipal Hall on ‘Community Policing and Solution to Disputes.’

A business incubation centre was established on December 18 at Buitems, Quetta for economic mainstreaming of young people.

A seminar on ‘Interfaith Harmony, National Unity and Social Solidarity’ was held at Methodist Church, Quetta.

Quetta Icon Institute arranged a seminar for inclusion of youngsters in efforts for socio-economic uplift.

National University of Science and Technology, Quetta launched an incubation centre for socio-economic inclusion of young people.

A seminar was organised for the participation of girls in economic activities and highlighting the skills of girl students of seminaries.