Nine NCCIA officers booked for misuse of power in YouTuber Ducky Bhai case

FIA registers FIR against nine NCCIA officers after Ducky Bhai’s wife accuses them of abuse of power and bribery.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – FIA Anti-Corruption Circle in Lahore registered a case against nine officers of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), including six who had been missing for several days, for allegedly abusing their authority and accepting bribes.

According to the FIR, the complaint was lodged by Aroob Jatoi, wife of YouTuber Saadur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, who is currently under arrest in a case related to promoting gambling applications on social media.

The complainant alleged that certain officers misused their authority, conducted illegal actions, and mishandled her private information.

The preliminary inquiry revealed that Assistant Director Shoaib Riaz, who was investigating Ducky Bhai’s case, allegedly took a bribe of Rs 9 million — both in cash and by cheque — and distributed it among other officers.

The FIR further stated that over $326,000 were also transferred from Ducky Bhai’s Binance account to the officer’s personal account.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 109 (punishment for abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) and 161 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect to an official act) of the Pakistan Penal Code, read with Section 5(2)47 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which deals with criminal misconduct by public servants.

The written complaint claimed that officers of the Lahore National Cyber Crime Agency were operating as a gang, collecting large bribes from call centers and other illegal operations.

It also alleged that part of the bribe money was regularly sent to senior officials at the National Crime Investigation Agency headquarters in Islamabad, where Deputy Director Muhammad Usman reportedly received it each month.

The FIR accuses several FIA officials of running a bribery network and abusing their powers. The case was registered on the complaint of Ducky Bhai’s wife, Aroob Jatoi.

FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Lahore Assistant Director Syed Zainul Abideen had been assigned the investigation of the case.

It is worth mentioning that YouTuber Ducky Bhai was arrested on August 16 on charges of online gambling and money laundering.

NCCIA officers presented in court

A local court on Tuesday heard the FIA’s request for the physical remand of six National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) officers arrested on bribery allegations.

During the proceedings, defense counsel Mian Ali Ashfaq argued that the FIA’s case should be dismissed, terming the bribery allegations “false and fabricated.” He pointed out that the complainant’s application for registering the case did not mention a filing date.

Ashfaq further contended that, under NCCIA rules, action against a Grade-18 officer requires prior approval from the Director General, which was not obtained before proceeding against officer Sarfraz Chaudhry.

He also questioned why the FIA did not register a case against the complainant if she had indeed paid the alleged bribe, adding that the case against the accused was lodged within just 20 minutes.

Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo presided over the hearing. The accused include Sarfraz Chaudhry, Shoaib Riaz, Ali Raza, Mujtaba Zafar, Yasir Ramzan, and Zafar Shah.

