CM Maryam announces stipends for 65,000 Punjab prayer leaders

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced monthly stipends for 65,000 prayer leaders and directed officials to improve public service delivery and accelerate the e-business initiative.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced stipends for 65,000 prayer leaders across the province.

While chairing a high-level meeting on law and order in the provincial capital, Maryam Nawaz directed the administration to ensure the provision of facilities to citizens and resolve public complaints promptly. She warned that negligence by officials would not be tolerated.

The chief minister emphasized that stipends for prayer leaders have been approved to recognize their community role and support their livelihood.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz presided over a special meeting on the e-business initiative, where she received a detailed briefing on the project’s progress. Expressing satisfaction, she directed authorities to finalize the project’s launch within two weeks.

She instructed all departments to provide no-objection certificates (NOCs) under one roof and ensure timely issuance within specified deadlines. Pending e-business applications will now be reviewed weekly for immediate decisions, and a special cell has been established in the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to oversee the project.

Maryam Nawaz said she would personally chair a review meeting every 15 days to monitor progress, reiterating her commitment to eliminating bureaucratic red tape. “Through e-business, change can happen overnight — the greatest joy is when people receive their due rights,” she remarked.

Highlighting Pakistan’s potential, she said the country is full of opportunities for business and entrepreneurship. The e-business project, she added, could be a game changer in restoring public trust by creating a culture of convenience and efficiency. Work on the project, she affirmed, would continue on a fast-track basis to ensure early success.