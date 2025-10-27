New Downlink
Bilawal Bhutto meets Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss political situation

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad to discuss the country’s political situation amid ongoing consultations between major parties.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence on Monday.

According to reports, the two leaders held a meeting during which they discussed the overall political situation in the country.

Bilawal was accompanied by senior PPP leaders including Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Humayun Khan, and Jameel Soomro. Representing the JUI-F were former federal minister Maulana Asad Mahmood and Mufti Ibrar.

The meeting is part of ongoing political consultations among major parties amid shifting alliances and evolving national developments.

 

