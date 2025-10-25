No agreement was made on forming a PML-N govt in Balochistan: PPP leader Shazia Marri

She remarked that if PPP members do not attend the Assembly, then their quorum cannot be met and sessions have to be postponed.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) leader Shazia Marri said on Saturday that no understanding had been reached regarding the formation of a Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) government in Balochistan.

In her statement, the PPP’s central spokesperson said that when decisions on official development programmes are made behind closed doors, it is wrong. She remarked that if PPP members do not attend the Assembly, then their quorum cannot be met and sessions have to be postponed.

She noted that when Shehbaz Sharif came to the PPP seeking to become prime minister, some matters had been settled. In the session of the party’s Executive Council, members voiced their reservations about the government, following which President Asif Ali Zardari took responsibility that whatever agreements had been made would be honoured , however, no agreement had been made about the PML-N forming a government in Balochistan.