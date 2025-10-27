Pakistan to close airspace near India for two days

Pakistan will close parts of its airspace near India on October 28–29 due to Indian military exercises, affecting Karachi and Lahore routes.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has decided to close parts of its airspace near India for two days, according to a notice issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority to all airlines and aviation companies.

As per the NOTAM, the airspace will remain closed from 6 am to 9am on October 28 and 29, with airlines advised to exercise caution during this period.

The closure will last for three hours each day, affecting specific routes in the Karachi and Lahore flight regions.

Sources familiar with the development said the decision was made in view of possible Indian military exercises near the Pakistani border.

According to Indian media reports, India is set to conduct “Trishul 2025,” a large-scale tri-service combat exercise, along its western border with Pakistan from October 30 to November 10. During this period, Indian authorities have reportedly closed sections of airspace near Gujarat and Rajasthan due to the extensive drills.

The joint military exercise comes amid ongoing tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Pakistan and India share a sensitive and heavily monitored airspace due to long-standing regional tensions and security concerns.

Temporary airspace closures are occasionally implemented by either side, especially during military exercises or heightened alert periods, to ensure aviation safety and prevent any inadvertent violations.

