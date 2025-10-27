PTI's Barrister Gohar vows to stand with Kashmiris until right to self-determination is achieved

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has reaffirmed unwavering support for the Kashmiri people, saying that PTI stands shoulder to shoulder with them until they achieve their right to self-determination.

In his message on Kashmir Black Day, Barrister Gohar said that today, once again, Pakistan condemns India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir.

He added that the PTI fully expresses solidarity with the Kashmiri nation, assuring that the people of Kashmir will always find Pakistan standing beside them. He emphasised that the Kashmiris must be granted their UN-recognized right to self-determination.

