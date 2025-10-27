Kundi for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace in KP

Faisal Karim Kundi said that peace and stability can only be achieved through coordinated efforts among security agencies, government institutions, and the public.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday emphasized the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the province.

Faisal Kundi said that the sacrifices of Pakistan’s security personnel in maintaining peace and protecting citizens were commendable. He noted that collective efforts and intelligence based operations were essential to sustain law and order, particularly in sensitive areas of the province.

“Without intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, peace cannot be established,” he added.

He further said that peace and stability can only be achieved through coordinated efforts among security agencies, government institutions, and the public.

He added that those acting outside the framework of the law must be dealt with according to the Constitution to preserve national security and public safety.

Talking about the PTI’s call of protest, the governor said peaceful demonstrations were a democratic right but warned that marching on Islamabad or staging sit-ins was not the appropriate method. He said any demand for release of prisoners must follow legal channels.

