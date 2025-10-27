Terrorist killed in Hangu police operation; explosives recovered

During the operation, the terrorists opened fire on the police, prompting retaliatory fire. As a result, one terrorist was killed while his accomplices escaped in injured condition.

HANGU (Dunya News) – A terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire with police in Hangu, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, Doaba Police Station received an information that miscreants had set up an illegal picket on Dalan Road. Acting on the tip-off, Al-Buraq Commandos launched an immediate operation.

Police sources said that during the area clearance, a Kalashnikov rifle, hand grenade, and explosive materials were recovered from the killed terrorist. The body of the deceased was shifted to a local hospital. Meanwhile, Hangu Police further said that a search and clearance operation in the area has also been completed.

