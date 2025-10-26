Istanbul talks: Pakistan demands actionable steps from Taliban to eradicate terrorism

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistani delegation presented its final stance to the Afghan Taliban delegation during the Istanbul talks.

Security sources revealed that Pakistan made it clear that it would not tolerate the Afghan Taliban’s continued support or sheltering of terrorist elements.

The delegation emphasized that concrete and verifiable actions must be taken to end such activities, while the Taliban’s arguments were described as illogical and disconnected from ground realities.

Security officials stated that Pakistan believes the Taliban are pursuing an agenda that does not serve the stability or interests of Afghanistan, Pakistan, or the broader region.

Sources added that any further progress in the dialogue now depends on the Afghan Taliban’s constructive and positive response.