PPP reaches out to forward bloc to form govt in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has reached out to the forward bloc led by Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly to discuss a possible in-house change, sources said.

According to sources, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry’s group has demanded the position of speaker of the AJK Legislative Assembly in return for its support.

Sources further revealed that PPP leader Faryal Talpur is expected to visit Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry’s residence today. She is also scheduled to meet the members of the AJK Assembly.

Insiders disclosed that the speaker of the Legislative Assembly serves as the acting president in the absence of the AJK President.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood, the incumbent AJP President, reportedly wants to secure the Speaker’s post for his own nominee.

Sources added that AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood is also planning to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, PML-N AJK President Shah Ghulam Qadir said that his party would not become part of any new government.

Shah Ghulam Qadir reaffirmed that the PML-N would sit on the opposition benches to protect the rights of the people of Azad Kashmir and would play a strong and effective role from the opposition.