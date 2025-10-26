India's war frenzy: A NOTAM issued for military exercises near Pakistani border

According to reports, India has issued the NOTAM for joint military drills involving the army, navy, and air force. These exercises are scheduled to take place from October 30 to November 10, 2025

(Web Desk) – Despite its humiliating defeat at the hands of the Pakistan Army on May 10, India’s war frenzy shows no sign of subsiding as it issued a NOTAM for large-scale military exercises near the Pakistani border.

Sources say the scale and location of these drills are highly unusual, attracting the attention of regional security analysts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also issued several threats of attack in the past.

Pakistan Armed Forces responded forcefully May 6 and 7 when India launched missile attack on Pakistan and shot down its warplanes and destroyed defense systems.

Pakistan’s political and military leadership have made it clear that any future provocation will be met with a decisive response. Pakistan Army remains on high alert, with the full support of the nation behind it.

It should be remembered that Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf recently visited forward posts at the Creeks area and stated that the Pakistan Navy is fully prepared to defend the country’s maritime boundaries from “Sir Creek to Jiwani”.