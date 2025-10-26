Tributes paid to Naik Saif Ali Janjua on martyrdom anniversary

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Services Chiefs and Armed forces of Pakistan have paid glowing tribute to Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his martyrdom anniversary, a military statement said on Saturday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed valiantly defended vital Pir Kaleva Ridge against repeated Indian attacks in 1948. His immortal action had set a glowing precedent for those struggling to restore the sanctity of land.

The statement said Naik Saif Ali Janjua’s martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to defend the motherland.

The ISPR further said: Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons.

