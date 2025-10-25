'Dostarym-V': Pakistan and Kazakhstan conclude joint counter-terrorism exercise in Cherat

Pakistan and Kazakhstan wrapped up their joint counter-terrorism exercise ‘Dostarym-V’ in Cherat, highlighting strong military collaboration and operational excellence.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The closing ceremony of the Pakistan–Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise Dostarym-V took place in Cherat on Saturday, marking the end of a two-week counter-terrorism training between the armies of the two nations.

The exercise, which began on 14 October, was designed to enhance cooperation and refine operational tactics in the fight against terrorism.

Combat teams from the Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group (SSG) and the Kazakhstan Special Forces participated in the joint exercise, focusing on modern counter-terrorism drills, operational planning, and tactical response in simulated environments. The participating troops demonstrated exceptional professional skill and coordination throughout the training.

The closing ceremony was attended by the Commandant of the Special Operations School Cherat as the Chief Guest, while the Ambassador and Defence Attaché of Kazakhstan were also present to witness the culmination of the exercise.

Exercise Dostarym-V aimed to refine drills, procedures, and techniques for counter-terrorism operations through shared experience and joint training. It also served to further deepen the longstanding military-to-military relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, built on mutual respect and professional excellence.