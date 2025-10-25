ISPR DG engages with students, scholars in Mardan

On this occasion, students and teachers paid rich tribute to the country’s martyrs and heroes

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, held an interactive session with teachers and students from various universities and seminaries in Mardan on Saturday.

Participants included representatives from Abdul Wali Khan University, Women University, University of Engineering and Technology, and several madaris (religious seminaries).

During the session, Lt Gen Chaudhry discussed several key topics, including Operation Marg Bar Kharij, recent Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions, and the overall security situation in the region.

He emphasised that Pakistan has taken effective measures against terrorism and extremist elements, adding that in the face of any aggression from the enemy, the Pakistan Army and the nation will stand together as an unbreakable wall.

On this occasion, students and teachers paid rich tribute to the country’s martyrs and heroes.

The teachers remarked that the ISPR DG’s address had cleared many misconceptions about the Pakistan Armed Forces, saying the nation deeply values the army’s role in peacebuilding and national development.

The students stated that the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army for the nation’s security and stability. They said they now better understand how hostile elements use social media to spread propaganda against Pakistan and its forces.

The students further added that the Pakistan Army has made immense sacrifices to protect the nation, and it is now their duty to stand firmly beside the armed forces in defence of the country.

