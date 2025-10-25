Three killed, 11 injured in Toba Tek Singh accident

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Toba Tek Singh.

TOBA TEK SINGH (Dunya News) – At least three persons were killed and 11 other were wounded in a tragic road accident in Toba Tek Singh in the wee hours of Saturday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Rajana Interchange at the Motorway M3 near Toba Tek Singh where a pick-up collided with a mini-truck, killing three persons on the spot and injuring 11 others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Toba Tek Singh. The deceased were identified as Shamin Bibi, Samina Bibi and a minor child Habib.

