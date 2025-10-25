Dar meets UN Envoy, vows to improve road safety in Pakistan

Ishaq Dar on Friday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to advancing road safety and reducing traffic-related fatalities across the country during his meeting with UN Envoy.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to advancing road safety and reducing traffic-related fatalities across the country during his meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, Jean Todt.

During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Dar commended UN Special Envoy Todt for his distinguished career in motorsport, philanthropy, and his significant contributions to promoting global road safety, a DPM’s Office news release said.

He noted that Pakistan attaches great importance to the UN’s efforts to make roads safer worldwide and expressed appreciation for the Envoy’s initiatives aimed at mobilizing international cooperation and resources for this cause.

Reiterating Pakistan’s dedication to ensuring safer roads for all citizens, the Deputy Prime Minister underscored the government’s resolve to strengthen collaboration with the UN Road Safety Fund, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), and other relevant international bodies.

Todt acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to enhance road infrastructure and safety standards and welcomed continued partnership in line with the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021–2030.

