Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz's pleas against disqualification fixed for hearing

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News): The Supreme Court has fixed hearings for the appeals filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz against their disqualification.

A five-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, will hear the case on October 27.

The bench will also include Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Shakeel Ahmed.

Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz had challenged their disqualification following convictions in the May 9 cases. The Peshawar High Court had previously dismissed their appeals as inadmissible because both leaders had not surrendered before the court.

