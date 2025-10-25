Govt's decision against TLP will not be reversed: Azma Bokhari

Azma Bokhari said that the state’s decision will not be taken back and added that the state’s stance on TLP will be implemented in letter and spirit.

LAHORE (Dunya News): Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Friday said that the government will not reverse its decision to ban the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Speaking on Dunya News programme “Tonight With Samar Abbas”, Azma Bukhari stated that TLP was not a political party, and that the government must fight against that mindset.

She said that the state’s decision will not be taken back and added that the state’s stance on TLP will be implemented in letter and spirit. She was of the view that the political parties are not meant to disturb law and order.

The Punjab information minister further said that that TLP is not a political party but an extremist group. “Our religion does not allow us to kill anyone. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was involved in arson and vandalism on May 9. Discussions about banning any other political party are not taking place,” she said.

Azma Bokhari further stated that Saad Rizvi and his brother are not in Punjab, but the government knows their whereabouts. “TLP was involved in money laundering under the cover of an organization,” she claimed.

She also criticized the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying, “He has become a caretaker at Adiala Jail. His province is burning, yet he doesn’t go there. She said that Sohail Afridi’s meeting with PTI founder will take place soon.”

Regarding differences with the coalition partner, she said that we have announced a ceasefire from our side, but the PPP leaders keep issuing statements. If the PPP leadership doesn’t take notice, then I will be forced to respond, she said.

