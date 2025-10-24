Pakistan and Afghan Taliban set for second round of talks in Turkiye

Pakistan and Afghan Taliban will hold their second round of talks in Türkiye tomorrow, following the first meeting in Doha led by Khawaja Asif and Mullah Yaqub.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The second round of talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban is set to take place tomorrow, the Foreign Office confirmed on Friday.

According to FO spokesperson, the Taliban delegation has already departed for Türkiye to attend the meeting. The delegation is being led by Haji Najeeb, Afghanistan’s Deputy Interior Minister.

The spokesperson stated that Pakistan has not yet shared details of its delegation for this round, adding that the names of those representing Islamabad remain undisclosed. This round follows the initial discussions held in Doha last week between both sides.

Six days ago, the first round of talks was concluded in Doha. The Pakistani delegation was led by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, while National Security Adviser and ISI chief Lieutenant General Asim Malik was also part of the team. On the Afghan side, the delegation was headed by Acting Defence Minister Mullah Yaqub.

The upcoming discussions in Türkiye are seen as a continuation of recent diplomatic engagement between the two sides following the Doha talks, aimed at addressing mutual concerns and strengthening bilateral coordination on regional security matters.