Pakistan says Afghan crossings to stay shut amid security concerns

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan announced that Afghan border crossings will remain closed due to last week’s security situation, stating that protecting the life of an ordinary Pakistani is more important than trade or transport.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, a document was agreed and signed during the Doha talks. “It does not matter whether the Afghan Taliban government calls it an agreement or not,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson further said that Pakistan will abide by international laws regarding the River Kunar. Commenting on India-Afghanistan relations, he stated that reopening of the Indian embassy in Afghanistan is an internal matter between the two countries, adding that India’s role in Afghanistan has not been very positive.

Regarding Israel, the spokesperson said that Israel is flagrantly violating all international laws, and Pakistan will continue to highlight these violations. “We are closely monitoring Israeli actions that are causing these violations. The establishment of a Palestinian state remains the only viable roadmap,” he added.

It is noteworthy that due to ongoing Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions, border routes in Chaman, Khyber, South and North Waziristan, and Kurram district have remained closed for the 13th consecutive day, leaving hundreds of cargo trucks stranded at Bab-e-Dosti, Torkham, Kharlachi, Angoor Adda, and Ghulam Khan crossings.