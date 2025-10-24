PM Shehbaz lays foundation stone for Shaheen Chowk underpass in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has laid the foundation stone of the Shaheen Chowk underpass project in Islamabad, marking another key step towards easing traffic congestion in the federal capital.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the prime minister said that several infrastructure projects are currently underway across Islamabad to manage the increasing traffic load and improve urban mobility. He congratulated Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman CDA, and their teams for their continued dedication, adding that their day-and-night efforts are transforming Islamabad into a more beautiful and efficient city.

Shehbaz Sharif also underlined the importance of timely completion of development works, noting that upcoming events, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) conference, require additional preparations such as enhanced hotel and residential facilities. He assured full government support to ensure the swift execution of these initiatives in the national interest.

During the ceremony, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasised that the Shaheen Chowk underpass has been designed with precision and foresight to facilitate smoother traffic movement. He added that work has also commenced on other congested areas, including Margalla Road and 9th Avenue, where traffic issues have persisted for years.

The Shaheen Chowk underpass is part of Islamabad’s broader infrastructure improvement strategy aimed at reducing bottlenecks, improving connectivity, and enhancing the overall quality of urban life in the capital.