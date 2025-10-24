Maldives praises Pakistan armed forces during top-level security talks

Pakistan and Maldives have reaffirmed their resolve to deepen defence and security cooperation during General Sahir Shamshad Mirza’s official visit to Malé.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), held a series of high-level meetings during his official visit to the Maldives, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The CJCSC met President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, Defence Minister Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon, and Chief of Defence Force Major General Ibrahim Hilmy in Malé.

Discussions covered the evolving global and regional security environment, as well as matters of mutual interest between the two nations. Both sides explored ways to enhance bilateral defence and security cooperation, with emphasis on expanding military-to-military engagements. The talks reflected the shared aspiration of Pakistan and the Maldives to strengthen their longstanding defence partnership.

The Maldivian civil and military leadership commended the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. The meeting underscored the growing strategic understanding between Islamabad and Malé, rooted in mutual respect and a commitment to regional stability.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) Headquarters, General Mirza was presented with a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out contingent, marking the start of his official engagements in the island nation.