SP operations, two policemen martyred in Hangu explosion

A bomb blast in Hangu killed SP Operations Asad Zubair and two officers. The blast occurred after an initial explosion at a check-post. Others who were injured have been shifted to hospital.

HANGU (Dunya News) – A deadly bomb blast targeting a police vehicle in the Hangu district has claimed the lives of three police officers, including SP Operations Asad Zubair.

The attack began with an explosion at a police check-post in the Gulmina area of Hangu. Fortunately, there were no casualties in that initial blast.

Following the explosion, SP Asad Zubair, along with other officers, was en route to the site of the blast when their vehicle was struck by a bomb near the Darban area.

The bomb blast resulted in the martyrdom of SP Asad Zubair and two police personnel, while two others sustained injuries.

The injured officers were immediately transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital in Hangu for medical treatment.

In response to the attack, additional police forces have been deployed in the area to maintain security and prevent further incidents.

