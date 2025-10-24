In-focus

SP operations among three policemen martyred in Hangu explosions

SP operations among three policemen martyred in Hangu explosions

Pakistan

A bomb blast in Hangu killed SP Operations Asad Zubair and two officers; injured shifted to hospital

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

HANGU (Dunya News) – Deadly bomb blasts targeting a police vehicle in the Hangu district has claimed the lives of three police officers, including SP Operations Asad Zubair.

The attack began with an explosion at a police check-post in the Gulmina area of Hangu. Fortunately, there were no casualties in that initial blast.

Following the explosion, SP Asad Zubair, along with other officers, was en route to the site of the blast when their vehicle was struck by a bomb near the Darban area.

The bomb blasts resulted in the martyrdom of SP Asad Zubair and two police personnel, while two others sustained injuries.

The injured officers were immediately transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital in Hangu for medical treatment.

In response to the attack, additional police forces have been deployed in the area to maintain security and prevent further incidents.

Naqvi condemns attack

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack on a police vehicle in Hangu and paid tribute to SP Operations Asad Zubair and two policemen who embraced martyrdom.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, affirming that the sacrifices of SP Asad Zubair and his colleagues would not be forgotten, as they achieved the highest honor of martyrdom.

Since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in 2021, Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in cross-border terrorist attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. These two provinces, sharing a porous border with Afghanistan, have suffered the majority of such incidents, accounting for over 96% of the country’s total violence.

Gandapur grieved over attack

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of police officers in the Hangu attack.

“Deeply saddened by the martyrdom of SP (Operations) Asad Zubair and two other policemen in the IED blast in Hangu. The KP police, security forces, and the brave people of our province continue to sacrifice their lives for the nation’s peace,” he wrote on X.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the banned group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022. After withdrawing from the truce, the TTP pledged to intensify attacks against security forces, police, and other law enforcement personnel.
 

Related Topics
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan
Terrorism



Related News