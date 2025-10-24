SP operations among three policemen martyred in Hangu explosions

A bomb blast in Hangu killed SP Operations Asad Zubair and two officers; injured shifted to hospital

HANGU (Dunya News) – Deadly bomb blasts targeting a police vehicle in the Hangu district has claimed the lives of three police officers, including SP Operations Asad Zubair.

The attack began with an explosion at a police check-post in the Gulmina area of Hangu. Fortunately, there were no casualties in that initial blast.

Following the explosion, SP Asad Zubair, along with other officers, was en route to the site of the blast when their vehicle was struck by a bomb near the Darban area.

The bomb blasts resulted in the martyrdom of SP Asad Zubair and two police personnel, while two others sustained injuries.

The injured officers were immediately transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital in Hangu for medical treatment.

In response to the attack, additional police forces have been deployed in the area to maintain security and prevent further incidents.

Naqvi condemns attack

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack on a police vehicle in Hangu and paid tribute to SP Operations Asad Zubair and two policemen who embraced martyrdom.

وفاقی وزیرداخلہ محسن نقوی کی ہنگو کے علاقے میں پولیس گاڑی کے قریب دھماکے کی پرزور مذمت

وزیرداخلہ کا جام شہادت نوش کرنے والے ایس پی آپریشن اسد زبیر سمیت 3 پولیس اہلکاروں کو خراج عقیدت

وزیرداخلہ کا شہداء کے لواحقین سے دلی ہمدردی و اظہار تعزیت — Ministry of Interior GoP (@MOIofficialGoP) October 24, 2025

He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, affirming that the sacrifices of SP Asad Zubair and his colleagues would not be forgotten, as they achieved the highest honor of martyrdom.

Since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in 2021, Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in cross-border terrorist attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. These two provinces, sharing a porous border with Afghanistan, have suffered the majority of such incidents, accounting for over 96% of the country’s total violence.

Gandapur grieved over attack

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of police officers in the Hangu attack.

Saddened to hear about the Martyrdom of SP Ops Asad Zubair & two policemen during an IED attack in Hangu.@KP_Police1 SFs & the brave people of KP have been paying the price for our Peace with their blood.

May Allah Accept their Shahadat & Grant the injured a quick recovery. pic.twitter.com/Fl2u7To8h2 — Ali Amin Khan Gandapur (@AliAminKhanPTI) October 24, 2025

“Deeply saddened by the martyrdom of SP (Operations) Asad Zubair and two other policemen in the IED blast in Hangu. The KP police, security forces, and the brave people of our province continue to sacrifice their lives for the nation’s peace,” he wrote on X.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the banned group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022. After withdrawing from the truce, the TTP pledged to intensify attacks against security forces, police, and other law enforcement personnel.

