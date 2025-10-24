KP govt launches probe into poor exam results

Education department has directed concerned principals and staff to appear today with complete records

PESHAWAR (Zeeshan Kakakhel) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department on Friday launched an inquiry into the poor performance of government schools in the annual exams for 9th and 10th grades.

According to sources, heads and teachers of schools where results were below 40 percent will face disciplinary action.

The department has directed the concerned principals and staff to appear today with complete records. District Education Officers from Nowshera, Swabi, and Mardan have also been summoned.

The investigation aims to determine the reasons behind the poor results and take necessary measures to improve educational standards.

The Education Department has made it clear that strict action will be taken against school heads and teachers who fail to improve performance.

