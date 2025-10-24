Sindh minister Ismail Rahoo's sister among two killed in Badin accident

Ismail Rahoo’s sister Husna Rahoo was going to her native village Rahooki when her car collided with another car coming from opposite direction near Khorwah Chowk

BADIN (Dunya News) - Sister of Sindh Universities and Boards Minister Ismail Rahoo was among two people killed in a road accident in Badin on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

Police said that accident left five people injured, who were shifted to the Taluka Hospital Golarchi for treatment. Later, the injured persons were shifted to Karachi Husna Rahoo and another person succumbed to their wounds during treatment.

Family sources informed that the body of Husna Rahoo will be brought to Rahooki for burial.

