PML-N to contest by-elections in KP and Punjab with full force

PML-N announces candidates for six by-election constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab; Marriyum Aurangzeb says party will contest National and Provincial Assembly seats vigorously.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Central Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has announced that the party will actively contest the upcoming by-elections for both National and Provincial Assembly seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Aurangzeb stated that PML-N has issued party tickets to its candidates for six by-election constituencies across the National and Provincial Assemblies.

For the National Assembly, Babar Nawaz Khan has been awarded the ticket from NA-18 Haripur, while Mahmood Qadir Leghari will contest from NA-185 Dera Ghazi Khan.

For the Punjab Assembly, Mian Sultan Ali Ranjha will contest from PP-73 Sargodha, and Iqbal Khan Pitafi from PP-269 Muzaffargarh.

The party has also decided to issue tickets to Muhammad Tahir Pervaiz from PP-115 and Rana Ahmed Shehryar from PP-116.