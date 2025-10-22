ECP directs Punjab govt to complete delimitations for LG polls within four weeks

ECP has given the Punjab government four weeks to complete new delimitations for local government elections under the recently approved Punjab Local Government Act 2025

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has granted four weeks to Punjab government to complete new delimitations for local government elections in the province.

According to ECP sources, the Punjab government has been directed to carry out delimitations under the new legislation.

The provincial administration had earlier requested four weeks to determine the boundaries for the constituencies.

Delimitation has now become a legal requirement following the approval of the new Punjab Local Government Act 2025.

In an official letter addressed to the Punjab Chief Secretary, the ECP Secretary confirmed that the four-week period has been granted in response to the provincial government’s request.

However, the letter warned that if the government fails to complete the task within the stipulated time, the matter will be taken up directly by the commission.

Sources further revealed that the ECP has instructed the Punjab government to provide all necessary data and updated maps to the Election Commission of Pakistan during this period.

Additionally, ECP officials confirmed that the upcoming local government elections in Punjab will be held under the new Local Government Act 2025. The delimitation schedule previously issued on October 9 has now been officially withdrawn.