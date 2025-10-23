Pakistan takes effective steps against terrorists in Afghanistan: DG ISPR

DG ISPR confirmed Pakistan’s effective measures against terrorists in Afghanistan. He also emphasized the military's resolve to defend the nation and praised youth's role in national growth

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, said Pakistan has taken effective measures against the presence of terrorists in Afghanistan.

He made these remarks during his visit to the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Swabi, where he also discussed recent border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the security situation, and the role of social media.

In his address, the DG ISPR emphasized that Pakistan’s military remained resolute in its commitment to defending the nation against any form of aggression.

He further stated, "The Pakistan Army will continue to stand like a steel wall against the hostility of any enemy."

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry also acknowledged the crucial role of Pakistan’s youth in the nation’s progress, noting that they are the key to the country's bright future.

He highlighted the importance of youth in national development and prosperity.

During his visit, both students and faculty members of the institution paid heartfelt tributes to the martyrs and veterans of the Pakistan Armed Forces for their sacrifices.

