Pakistan committed to cross-border facilitation, enhanced connectivity for inclusive growth: Dar

DPM Ishaq Dar emphasized Pakistan’s role as a regional hub for connectivity, highlighting projects like CPEC, CASA-1000, and digital trade platforms to enhance growth, cooperation, and integration

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Thursday calling Pakistan a regional hub for connectivity, said that the country was ready to coordinate transport, enhance cross-border facilitation, mobilize joint investments, and strengthen regional value chains.

The deputy prime minister, addressing the Regional Transport Ministers’ Conference, said that by turning geography into opportunity, Pakistan was building pathways for inclusive growth and cooperation.

Hosted by the Ministry of Communications, with a theme “Regional Connectivity: Opportunities for the Region,” the conference was attended by transport ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Belarus, Turkmenistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, besides delegates from the Asian Development Bank, Economic Cooperation Organization, International Road Transport Union, and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.

The event will convene transport ministers, policymakers, and development partners from 27 nations to enhance regional connectivity and sustainable transport cooperation.

Calling the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor a catalyst for energy infrastructure development, transport connectivity, and enhanced trade across South and Central Asia, he said the project also embodied the commitment to building partnerships for benefit of Pakistan, China as well as the entire region.

“Pakistan’s high-speed motorways and national highways form the backbone of regional and domestic connectivity, linking key border crossings to the ports of Karachi and Gwadar. Integrated border and maritime systems enable faster transit, reduce costs, and strengthen Pakistan’s role as a vital trade and transit corridor,” he said and highlighted Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway Framework Agreement as a landmark initiative and Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad Road and Rail Corridor, which held great promise for regional and global trade.

He told the participants that Pakistan was a committed partner in CASA-1000, and Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-500 projects aimed at playing a vital role in strengthening energy security, supporting economic growth, and linking markets.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar also highlighted Pakistan’s e-visa facilities for citizens of 126 countries, particularly those from the Gulf States and Central Asia, as well as measures to overcome challenges to regional integration, such as improving banking access and facilitating the smooth cross-border movement of people and goods across road, rail, and sea routes.

“Physical and digital connectivity is essential to advance together. Pakistan is prioritizing digital trade platforms and e-ports integration to create seamless, paperless, and efficient trade flows, ensuring transparency, competitiveness, and a future-ready vision of connectivity.”

He said that the said projects were building blocks for regional integration, instruments for economic transformation, and enablers of peace and stability, besides representing a future where goods, energy, data, and people move seamlessly across borders, economies complement one another, and connectivity drives inclusive growth.

The deputy prime minister invited all partners to deepen engagement, align strategies, and forge durable partnerships.

“Together, we can transform these corridors into engines of growth. Connectivity is about building trust, opportunity, and a shared destiny,” he remarked.