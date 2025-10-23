Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli moves undermining Palestinian sovereignty

Pakistan condemned Israel's draft law extending sovereignty over parts of the Occupied West Bank, calling it a violation of international law and Palestinian rights.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has strongly condemned Israel’s attempt to extend its so-called “sovereignty” over parts of the Occupied West Bank, including illegal Israeli settlements, through a draft law introduced in the legislature of the occupying power.

"These actions constitute a flagrant violation of international law, relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people," Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

Such provocative and unlawful measures undermine ongoing efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region.

"Pakistan calls upon the international community to take urgent and decisive action to halt these illegal steps and to hold the Israeli occupying forces accountable for their continued violations of international law."

Pakistan has reiterated its commitment to working with regional and international partners to uphold the rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination, and to ensure peace, justice, and dignity for the Palestinians.

It also reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, including the establishment of an independent, sovereign, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.