Pak-Afghan border closure deals blow to trade after recent clashes

ISLAMABAD (Hareem Jadoon) – The border crossings for trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan remain closed following the recent border clashes between the two neighbours.

Although a ceasefire has been established, yet the traded remains halted for almost two weeks now.

Pakistan imports cotton, onions, grapes, tomatoes, fruits, dry nuts, coal, and various vegetables from Afghanistan.

Last year, Pakistan imported $225 million worth of cotton from Afghanistan, along with $92 million in onions and garlic, $43 million in tomatoes, $17 million in fresh fruits, and $7 million in dry fruits. Additionally, $5 million worth of seeds, $14 million in cucumbers, and $54 million in other vegetables were imported, while $51 million worth of grapes also came from Afghanistan.

According to Jawad Hussain Kazmi, Chairman of the Pakistan Border Trade Council, the ongoing border closure is causing a daily loss of Rs1.6 billion. He noted that Afghanistan is Pakistan’s nearest market, and trade with Central Asian countries is also being disrupted.

From January 1 to October 11, 2025, Pakistan imported 226,540 metric tons of tomatoes from Afghanistan, while 25,961 metric tons were imported from Iran between January 1 and October 21, 2025.

