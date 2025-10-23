Militants burn alive six civilians in Mir Ali for refusing to pay extortion money

The Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists sprayed petrol on a car in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan and set it on fire, burning six civilian alive inside the car.

MIR ALI (Dunya News) – Indian-sponsored Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists burned alive six civilians over refusing to pay extortion money in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan on Wednesday.

According to details, the terrorists sprayed petrol on a car and set it on fire, burning six civilian alive inside the car. Local residents said that the terrorists carried out the brutal act to spread terror in the area.

Security forces reached the spot and cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the Fitna al-Khawarij militants involved in the attack.

Local residents, while condemning the brutality of Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists, said what kind of Islam or jihad justifies burning innocent people alive over personal grudges.

They called this act as a crime against humanity and urged the government to rid the area of the Fitna al-Khawarij menace once and for all.

