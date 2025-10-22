Karachi to get Nadra's biggest facility offering round-the-clock services

Nadra has signed an MoU to establish Karachi’s largest mega centre in Gulberg Town, offering 24-hour services six days a week.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish its largest mega centre in Karachi, further expanding its network of service facilities across Pakistan’s biggest city.

The agreement was finalised with the Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) to set up the new centre in Gulberg Town.

The upcoming mega centre will operate 24 hours a day, six days a week, aiming to streamline access to essential registration and licensing services. The facility is designed to handle a large volume of applicants, offering a wide range of services under one roof.

The new Nadra Mega Centre will host dedicated counters for passport applications, thalassaemia testing, and arms licences, as well as exclusive counters for senior citizens. A zonal office of Nadra’s Central District will also be established within the same building to centralise administrative operations and enhance coordination.

New passport design to feature national heritage and enhanced security features

Residents of Gulberg Town, Ayesha Manzil, Sakhi Hassan, North Nazimabad, New Karachi, Federal B. Area, and Liaquatabad are expected to benefit directly from the new mega centre, which will reduce congestion at other branches and cut waiting times significantly.