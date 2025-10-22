New passport design to feature national heritage and enhanced security features

Pakistan to redesign its passport with new security features and cultural imagery, following the earlier inclusion of mothers’ names on all new and renewed passports.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has announced a complete redesign of the national passport, marking one of the most significant updates to its travel document in recent years.

The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP) has received formal approval from the Ministry of Interior to proceed with the project.

Pakistan's passport drops to 103rd place in global rankings

According to official sources, the new passport will prominently feature images of historical and iconic landmarks from all four provinces, symbolising Pakistan’s cultural diversity and national unity. The initiative aims to reflect the country’s rich architectural heritage while aligning with modern design aesthetics seen in passports of other nations.

In addition to its artistic overhaul, the passport will incorporate new and advanced security elements to strengthen protection against counterfeiting and misuse. Officials have stated that the printing of the upgraded passports will commence soon after technical preparations are finalised. These measures are part of ongoing efforts to enhance document authenticity and ensure smoother international travel verification.

Major change announced for Pakistani passport

The redesign follows another major reform introduced earlier this year, when the government decided to include the mother’s name alongside the father’s on all newly issued and renewed passports. At the time, a spokesperson for the DGIP said the change aimed to align Pakistani documentation practices with international standards and evolving social realities. Existing passports, however, will remain valid until their expiry, with the new format applied only to future issuances.

While no specific launch date has been announced, officials confirmed that preparations for printing the modernised passport are underway.