Pakistan's passport drops to 103rd place in global rankings

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s passport has taken another beating in the latest Henley Passport Index 2025, sliding down to the 103rd spot from last year’s 96th position.

According to the report, Pakistani citizens can now enter just 31 countries without a visa, compared to 32 previously.

Only Iraq (104th), Syria (105th), and Afghanistan (106th) rank below Pakistan, while Yemen shares the same position.

Meanwhile, India’s passport also lost ground, dropping to the 85th rank this year.

At the top of the table, Singapore has once again bagged the title of the world’s most powerful passport, giving its citizens visa-free access to 193 countries. South Korea (190) and Japan (189) stand at second and third positions, respectively.

European nations such as Germany, Italy, Spain, Luxembourg, and Switzerland secured fourth place, with their citizens enjoying visa-free travel to 188 destinations.

Interestingly, the U.S. passport has also hit a rough patch, sliding to 12th place — its lowest-ever ranking — now tied with Malaysia. American citizens can enter 180 countries visa-free, while the U.S. itself grants visa-free entry to only 46 nations.

According to Henley & Partners, the U.S. decline is largely due to its strict visa reciprocity policy, which has tightened entry requirements for citizens of several countries.

The report further highlights China’s remarkable progress over the last decade — jumping from 94th position in 2015 to 64th in 2025. Within just one year, China has inked 30 new visa-free agreements, reflecting its growing global outreach.

